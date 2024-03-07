Council to hold extraordinary meeting in the search for a new General Manager

Lithgow City Council will hold its second extraordinary meeting for the year as the recruitment process for a new General Manager continues.
The meeting will be held at the Council chambers on Monday, March 11 at 6pm, and will address the matters of selecting a recruitment consultant and a third Councillor to join the candidate selection panel.
According to Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham, the selection panel in the past has consisted of only the Mayor and Deputy Mayor- but she welcomes another Councillor to take part in the process.
"There's been voices suggesting that it'd be good to have some other people on the panel, There are a couple of Councillors that have put their hand up I believe," Cr Statham said.
"I think it's a good idea. I'm not against the idea at all. It's something that will be debated and talked about at the extraordinary meeting."
Mayor Statham said she hopes that all Councillors are able to attend the meeting due to the important business items.
"It's a very important subject that we're voting on, and that is the recruitment of the General Manager of Lithgow City Council," she said.
Mayor Statham said that outgoing General Manager, Craig Butler has been offering his guidance to the Council about the region's specific needs for the future.
"I'm extremely delighted that the outgoing General Manager is actually mentoring our council, and suggesting ways in which to try and choose the correct general manager for our way of life and our local government area," she said.
"It's something I've not heard or seen before."
The extraordinary meeting will also move for ongoing ordinary Council meetings to be changed to an earlier start of 6pm.
