The Saint: Abbia's more than just a landlord

LITHGOW'S L.J.Hooker put the Family First Credit Union long term office block under the hammer this week and it did not go unnoticed that it was sold comfortably above the reserve price. A local resident outbid a Sydney investor to take the prize. The property has frontages to Methven Street and Ordnance Avenue. The credit Union is certainly not leaving town, just re-organising its office requirements when the traditional 'home'' was surplus to requirements. Meantime, one of Lithgow's most historic sites, the old brewery at Oakey Park has been listed for auction next month. The brewery dates back to the 1860s and in its glory days won a gold medal for the best stout at an international competition in Britain. Over the year it has had a number of roles in soft drink and bottled water production, party venue and even ghost tours for tourists.

