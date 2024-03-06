The Saint: Abbia's more than just a landlord

LANDLORDS of our commercial properties have in many cases rightly copped a lot of flak for their reluctance to present the place in a manner, to coin a phrase, ..'to dress to impress'.
The result is all too many shabby frontages, particularly above street level, and difficulties for tenants in getting maintenance carried out.
As a result the entire CBD suffers an image problem, neglect by association.
But every now and then there's a standout in terms of pride in their property.
So meet Abbia Hassani, possibly Lithgow's most conscientious landlord and someone setting the gold standard in presentation.
Abbia bought a somewhat tired heritage sand stone building at the corner of Main and Gray Streets and set about transforming it into what is now a much admired standout in our streetscape.
Not content with just structural refreshment, Abbia set about creating an urban oasis of greenery and blossoms along the Gray Street frontage that he maintains daily with obvious pride..
And it hasn't gone unnoticed, particularly in the stark contrast with the half painted wall of the Commercial Hotel on the opposite side of the street.
There can be no doubt that this eye catching level appeals to shoppers and must surely benefit Abbia's tenants, Bouquets by Design and The Nails Nook.
It should be an inspiration to all but predictably this isn't happening.
Lithgow Council should show leadership but just up the road at Cook Plaza there's depressing neglect.
On the Post Office side there's lush greenery but the western wall is a different story where the climbers and other plantings sadly passed away long ago and, just like the empty planter boxes at the Post Office corner, no one seems to be in a hurry to do anything about it.
Makes one a little cynical about Council's current call for submissions on refreshing the CBD.
LITHGOW'S L.J.Hooker put the Family First Credit Union long term office block under the hammer this week and it did not go unnoticed that it was sold comfortably above the reserve price. A local resident outbid a Sydney investor to take the prize. The property has frontages to Methven Street and Ordnance Avenue. The credit Union is certainly not leaving town, just re-organising its office requirements when the traditional 'home'' was surplus to requirements. Meantime, one of Lithgow's most historic sites, the old brewery at Oakey Park has been listed for auction next month. The brewery dates back to the 1860s and in its glory days won a gold medal for the best stout at an international competition in Britain. Over the year it has had a number of roles in soft drink and bottled water production, party venue and even ghost tours for tourists.
THOUGHT for today. The American political system throws up some strange candidates and strange outcomes. Give the real meaning to the old term Mad Yanks.
AUSTRALIA'S fascination with American style monster utes has brought a whole new dynamic to highway terrorism. Rangers, Rams and Hilux have taken over from Kenworth and Landcruiser in feeling it an obligation to practice tailgating skills whenever they hit the road. Sort of a king of the road syndrome that comes with 'mine's bigger than yours'.It's a potentially deadly game that should lead to instant licence suspension. Won't happen though; the Highway Patrol has other things on its mind.
CAN'T help thinking some of our big,tough footy players are getting a bit precious. Racial slurs can not be tolerated at any level but there's more than just a fine line between deliberate malicious verbal abuse and a sledge in the intense heat of the moment on the football field. Seems it doesn't take much these days for some people to make it personal. It's a far different story when the slur comes from spectators but a few long term bans would take care of that. Keyboard warriors are right, most of what happens on the field should stay on the field.
