Lithgow players representing Western Division stongly for 50 years

Last weekend in Narromine on Saturday, Lithgow Workies Wolves, Riley Dukes performed strongly after being selected in the Western Division rugby league side against the Northern Tigers
The Tigers went out to an early lead, with Western Division mounting a great fight back, narrowly falling short of the win 16-14 .
For Lithgow their emerging rugby league talent continues to shine with Under 16s Archie Morris playing in the Western Division Andrew Johns Cup side. It was another very strong 2024 performance for this side defeating the Northern Tigers 52-10.
This win sees them at the top of the southern pool after wins over Riverina, Colts, St. George - Illawarra Dragons, with the only loss being when a late try saw them go down to the West Tigers.
The day was an important celebration of bush footy as exactly 50 years ago, in 1974, the Western Division team, (with members of the team present in Narromine including our very own Barry Rushworth) made a historic debut in the Amco Cup.
The side surprised the NSW rugby league teams when they defeated an Auckland team which included nine internationals, then went on to beat the 1974 grand finalists the Canterbury Bulldogs, and the 1973 premiers the Manly Sea Eagles, ultimately clinching victory against the Penrith Panthers in the final.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.