Egan brothers establish themselves as Lithgow golfing greats

It was an impressive round of golf by Cooper Egan (16) when he starred in the Lithgow Golf Club's two ball best ball.
Egan is one of Lithgow's best all round sportsmen and has just been named in the Penrith Panthers Jersey Flagg rugby league side.The event drew a big field with Egan joining older brother Brock (+3) to finish with a combined score of 49 points.
It was Cooper who was the main point scorer with a personal score of 47 points that was better than all but two of all the other teams.He went out scoring 23 points over the front nine than came home stronger with 24 points.
He had a four hole stretch where he picked up 16 points from two birdies, a par and an eagle.
Brother Brock (+3) who was the lowest handicapper in the field found it tough to get on the score card, but was more than happy two add the other two points and cheer his younger brother home.
Runners up were Michael Hayden (17) and Josh Jones (14) with a score of 48 points.Both golfers had personal scores of 38 points.
Best scratch score went to Troy Luka (2) and Chris Neville (+2) with 44 points.It was an excellent back nine by Neville scoring 32 off the stick featuring two birdies and an eagle.
There was a single event held in conjunction with the winning voucher going to Geoff Wheeler (18) with a score of 41 points.Runner up on 40 points was Ken Mitchell (14).
Other players that played well and won vouchers were Darren Hunter, Matt Whitney, Rob Peachman, Greg Guest, Andy Lavis, Dean Stafford,Don Wolfenden, Warren Kennedy, Tom Jennings, Dave Titcume, Jeff Geddes, John Bird, Carlos Garibotto, Rod Clarke, Max Nightingale and Michael Bennett.
Vouchers cut out at 69 points ocb.Nearest to the pins went to Steve Hall, Chris Keller, Pat Wall, Jarrod Pattison and Justin McCann.
