Against all odds: The Hartley businesses adapting to highway issues

Ongoing closures of the Great Western Highway are having a detrimental effect on businesses in Hartley as the duplication of the thoroughfare to and from the west continues.
Road data revealed the Highway between Penrith and Lithgow has been closed in both directions 40 times over the past five years, with alternate route The Bells Line of Road shut 13 times.
Owner of The Lolly Bug, Sharon Tofler said she has observed a number of highway closures in recent times.
"There's been so many accidents over the last last few months, and it kind of stops everything once once that happens," Ms Tofler said.
Ms Tofler said the chances of anybody visiting her business are reduced once the highway comes to a standstill.
"Once traffic starts to build up, people don't want to get off the highway because they're worried about getting back on again," She said.
Ms Tofler said she hopes once roadworks are completed it will reduce a major hazard for customers travelling east who wish to enter her carpark.
"The traffic turning in from the west. To turn in and have people behind you, it's downright scary," Ms Tofler said.
"You're just actually sitting, hoping the traffic behind you will see you."
"Over the years, there's definitely been a few people that have been rear ended as a result of tuning in here."
Manager of Hartley Fresh and Cafe Tara Gracey said the closures of the highway and ongoing roadworks have had some positive elements, but the business continues to feel the effects.
"If it's [highway closure] down the mountain, people do pull in they will eat and wait for it to clear off. So it's a 50/50 situation," Ms Gracey said.
"But overall, it's definitely affected our business as less people are stopping by.
"Another issue is that people are confused with the road works, and there's not a lot of signage, so they're just driving straight past, or it's too late [for them to see the entry]"
The proposed tunnel at Blackheath, which is currently on pause by the NSW Labor Government was a major element to the highway duplication.
Ms Tofler said she is disappointed the tunnel isn't going ahead at this stage and it renders the works being undertaken at Hartley as "Pointless."
"It's just such a waste to have this going ahead without that [the tunnel] happening, because it's not going to make any difference to what I see as the biggest problem, which is the Sunday afternoon gridlock," she said.
"It's so sad to see what's happening, bridges and concrete. It's quite sad to look at. It's progress but, again, it seems pointless at the moment.
"I can't see the tunnel going ahead for years and years and years."
