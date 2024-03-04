'An important step': Lithgow's FOGO bin service begins road toward sustainability

Lithgow's much anticipated Food Organics and Garden Organics (FOGO) waste recycling bin service has commenced in the region.
The green-lidded food and plant recycling bin will be collected weekly alongside the red-lidded general waste bin on each neighbourhood's regular pick-up day.
The FOGO bin aims to reduce landfill space by recycling the food and plant waste into compost.
Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham said the FOGO bin service is the beginning of a more sustainable future for the region.
"Recycling food and plants, instead of wasting them in landfill, is an important step toward meeting carbon emission and waste reduction targets, while protecting the local environment," Mayor Statham said.
"Residents have been asking for a green bin and I am please this has occurred. Every bit of food and plant waste that goes into the green bin for recycling instead of being wasted in landfill makes a big difference. Together, we are building a more sustainable future."
According to a statement from Lithgow City Council, their data indicates food and plant waste as making up approximately half of the waste in red bins that ends up in landfill.
Methane gas, which is a greenhouse gas with a warming effect greater than carbon dioxide is released due to a lack of oxygen that means food and plants cannot decompose properly.
For more information on collection days and your waste services visit the council's website https://council.lithgow.com/waste-recycling/
