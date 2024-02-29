The Saint: If you don't succeed at first...

WE'RE about to embark on another round of improvements to Lithgow's CBD in a bid to bring new life to a shopping strip that more than a little unfairly cops more critics than admirers.
And already the overwhelming response, at least with the keyboard warriors, is that '..we hope they do better than last time'.
It's just a few years ago that Council undertook a very costly 'upgrade' - avoid 'beautification'- of the Main Street and Eskbank Street precincts.
The program had its good points but overall was seen by many in lacking in imagination and more a leap backards than a giant step forward.
Lots of businesses suffered through loss of passing trade and never recovered and what little greenery existed in the CBD was salughtered in the name of progress.
The most senseless stage was some sort of promised crossing from Cook Plaza to the railway concorse entrance that saw trees and shrubbery on both sides hacked to be replaced with unlovely brown boards which were never destined to be a thing of beauty,
The work in Cook Plaza brought mixed reaction but whatever may have been gained was impacted by the state of the adjoining walls on privately owned buildings. Murals perhaps?
Council has grants to replace the pavers that many find intimidating and plans to launch stage one of the program in the east end. Public submissions on ideas are currently being invited and it will be interesting to see what positivity and creativity comes from that.
Until they get some notoriously tardy landlords on side and achieve greater involvement from the business community little will change.
Personally the column prefers to shop in Main Street where the vibe is more relaxed than in a glossy off street mall. Just don't look above the awnings,
And please get rid of those bollards.
SO the on again, off again future role for the truly historic Imperial pub at Mt Vic is off again. There have been a lot of promises as the joint lay unloved, forlorn. increasingly shabby and surrounded by a construction site fence for well over five years and the latest grand redevelopment plan by the respected multi national Radisson chain (locally rumored to have an interest in Lithgow's Commercial) But it's back to square one with the announcement this week that the Impy is back on the market. The longer this goes on the more difficult it will be to revive a landmark that proudly boasted royal patronage in its glory days well over 100 years ago. The Imperial was in the past a favorite gathering spot for weekend day trippers and the column recalls one of the most superb Christmas dinners ever when the place was run by the Wellstead family. Once old pubs can only entertain the ghosts of past patrons they often deteriorate rapidly without regular maintenance. A standout example in the Mountains is the once popular Geaarin at Katoomba, now just cheap accommodation (like cases in Lithgow) and an embarrassing eyesore right next to the tourist hub of Katoomba railway station. Even the former Grand Central in Lithgow that had a fortune spent in upgrades before being sold off for supported accommodation has ominously had a gaping hole in its western awning for months. And Lithgow Tatts? A favorite assembly point for pigeons to do what pigeons do best.
AND so that was Summer, the Summer of '24 - OK, be pedantic, the Summer of 23/24 but we were economising on key strokes. By and large around here the season defied the dire predictions of drought and devastation and apart from a few scorchers melting our good intentions (like this week) was pretty much your normal mountains Summer. Not even a bushfire worthy of mention and even the rain turned up when it was needed. having the weather people scrabbling over their data charts. Apart from a calendar entry the Summer isn't over yet and we're entering what is usually the most pleasant time of the year before late April suddenly plunges us back into the reality of our climate.
STRANGE things happen in politics. Our Labor government continues to pay lip service to the atrocities in the Middle East but is refusing to consider a plea from war weary Ukraine for our coal to fuel their remaining power stations. Seems Bowen, Albo, Wong and Co are more interested in retaining their fossil fuel credentials than helping out a desperate friendly nation. Just as well the Thales factory isn't coal powered as, if you can believe a Sky News report, Lithgow made weapons are in action on the front line. And after all, our coal is daily being shipped around the world in commercial arrangements to countries in no rush to abandon reliable energy.
AND another oddity this week, the Mardi Gras organisers banning cops from marching in the parade after a cop is alleged to have murdered two gay partners. Bit of guilt by association there. Last minute reprieve, though, and the boys and girls can now march, but not in uniform. Phew, that was close! Almost ruined the whole parade.
