The Saint: If you don't succeed at first...

SO the on again, off again future role for the truly historic Imperial pub at Mt Vic is off again. There have been a lot of promises as the joint lay unloved, forlorn. increasingly shabby and surrounded by a construction site fence for well over five years and the latest grand redevelopment plan by the respected multi national Radisson chain (locally rumored to have an interest in Lithgow's Commercial) But it's back to square one with the announcement this week that the Impy is back on the market. The longer this goes on the more difficult it will be to revive a landmark that proudly boasted royal patronage in its glory days well over 100 years ago. The Imperial was in the past a favorite gathering spot for weekend day trippers and the column recalls one of the most superb Christmas dinners ever when the place was run by the Wellstead family. Once old pubs can only entertain the ghosts of past patrons they often deteriorate rapidly without regular maintenance. A standout example in the Mountains is the once popular Geaarin at Katoomba, now just cheap accommodation (like cases in Lithgow) and an embarrassing eyesore right next to the tourist hub of Katoomba railway station. Even the former Grand Central in Lithgow that had a fortune spent in upgrades before being sold off for supported accommodation has ominously had a gaping hole in its western awning for months. And Lithgow Tatts? A favorite assembly point for pigeons to do what pigeons do best.

