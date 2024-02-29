Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Comment

The Saint: If you don't succeed at first...

By The Saint
March 1 2024 - 9:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN a strange interpretation of 'beautification' a Council program bulldozed the CBD's best greenery and replaced it with bollards.
IN a strange interpretation of 'beautification' a Council program bulldozed the CBD's best greenery and replaced it with bollards.

WE'RE about to embark on another round of improvements to Lithgow's CBD in a bid to bring new life to a shopping strip that more than a little unfairly cops more critics than admirers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.