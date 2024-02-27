Major road works begin on the Bells Line of Road

A record amount of slope remediation and stabilisation work will take place this year to improve major roads through the Blue Mountains.
The joint state-federal government project started this February with work on the Bells Line of Road.
Remediation work at Mount Tomah began on Monday, February 26 to be followed by remediation of two slope failures at Kurrajong Heights in March.
NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Jenny Aitchison, said the primary area of focus will be Bells Line of Road.
"We have completed emergency work at three locations around the Botanic Gardens at Mt Tomah, while work to remediate a fourth site just west of the gardens should take place later this year," said Ms Aitchison.
"Stabilisation work is also well under way to the slope failure on the Great Western Highway near Fairy Bower Road in Mount Victoria.
"This latest work kicking off will further remediate separate slopes at Mt Tomah and Kurrajong Heights - and with work beginning to address another slope failure at Victoria Pass in mid-2024, we are really improving safety at multiple locations and enhancing the overall resilience of the corridors."
The minister said other areas to be worked on this year include Putty Road, the Great Western Highway and Hawkesbury Road.
Remediation methods such as rock bolting, shotcreting and steel mesh installation will ensure the slopes are less likely to pose a hazard for road users.
The work will be coordinated to minimise inconvenience wherever possible, but localised traffic delays will be unavoidable for much of the year.
Traffic impacts will include up to three separate lane closures along Bells Line of Road for much of 2024, and up to two lane closures along Putty Road mostly from the second quarter of this year.
