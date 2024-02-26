Perfect weather and festive times at La Salle Academy swimming carnival

Perfect weather greeted La Salle Academy students on Wednesday, February 21, who embraced the festive theme of the school's swimming carnival.
A great turn out of students, including 100 per cent attendance from year 12, made the day even more enjoyable.
The school leadership team ran the barbecue and everyone was full of praise for the school's new sports coordinator, Keely Millar, who did an amazing job pulling the event together.
