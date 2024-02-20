Lithgow Mercury
Council

Gurney to become interim General Manager as recruitment process begins

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated February 21 2024 - 11:40am, first published 10:56am
Left- Current General Manager, Craig Butler. File Picture. Right-Director of Finance and Governance, Ross Gurney. Picture from Mr Gurney's LinkedIn.
An extraordinary Council meeting has determined that Director of Finance and Governance, Ross Gurney will be appointed the interim General Manager if the position isn't filled by July 1.

