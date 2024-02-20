Gurney to become interim General Manager as recruitment process begins

An extraordinary Council meeting has determined that Director of Finance and Governance, Ross Gurney will be appointed the interim General Manager if the position isn't filled by July 1.
Lithgow City Council met on Tuesday, February 20 to determine the recruitment process for the next General Manager after the resignation of Craig Butler on February 10.
The decision to appoint Mr Gurney was made during closed Council and announced by Mr Butler upon the recommencment of the open meeting.
During the meeting Councillor Steven Ring put forth a motion for the appointment of the next permanent General Manger.
"The first point is for the administration to contract local government New South Wales to work with Councillors to prepare the position description for the general manager position," Cr Ring said.
"Two, that the administration activate the recruitment process immediately following the training and the development of the general manager position.
Councillor Ring also proposed a panel of Councillors to interview the candidates, which became the subject of debate at the meeting- and to acknowledge the final decision may be made by the next Council after the September elections.
"We've got a very difficult decision making moving forward with the new appointment of a new general manager. What skill base do we want for the next five years?" Cr Ring Said.
"Do we want to focus on someone with strong economic development management skills? Or do we want someone who's got strong backgrounds in regional rural areas with water and sewerage is a key part of their experience?
"I think these things we need as a council to determine."
Councillor Stephen Lesslie proposed an amendment to the motion for the next Council to appoint the position, which was ultimately lost.
"The fourth paragraph, which which currently states acknowledged that the final decision may be made by the new council to change the word 'may' to the word 'must'," Cr Lesslie said.
Councillor Stuart McGhie said the option for the current Council to select a General Manager should also be left open, should the right candidate apply before caretaker
"This is all about opportunity and a missed opportunity could very well be someone that can start in that window where we have the opportunity to appoint them and they would have to be an exceptional candidate that would get through on the spot at the right time," Cr McGhie said.
"To give away that opportunity would be a mistake in my books."
Councillor Ring said it is highly likely the decision would be made by the next council due to the length of time the recruitment process will take and the tight state of the job market.
"I think it's a foregone conclusion, given the market, given what we've got to do in the process, that we won't be able to get a good result by the time we move into caretaker mode," Cr Ring said.
"By the time we get the Office of Local Government and worked out the the position description, you're looking at about probably a month, I would imagine."
Councillor Ring said the interview panel should have a diverse spectrum of Councillors in order to be effective.
"It needs to be people that aren't aligned together, or perceived to be aligned together," Cr Ring said.
"So it seems to be a independent process and it's representing all views from the Council."
Councillor Ring's motion was carried after all but Councillor Lesslie voted in favour.
