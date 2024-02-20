How a local expo will help you find the right disability support service

Finding the right Disability Support Services for yourself or a loved one can be daunting as it's never clear where to start, but the Accessible Lifestyle Expo aims to point you in the right direction.
The annual expo, organised by Nanna's Touch will be held on Wednesday, March 6 at the Old School in Albert Street.
According to the founder of Nanna's Touch Sue Murdoch, the expo began in 2016 to allow locals to connect with support services.
"Getting access to these services can be very tricky if you don't know where to look or how to search for them," Ms Murdoch said.
"I thought an expo would bring them [service providers] all together in one spot so local community members that need those services could come and chat to them."
Ms Murdoch said the expo isn't limited to disability support as there will also be access to mental health and social support and some fun things for attendees to partake in.
"There'll be a barbecue and sandwiches, as well as entertainment," Ms Murdoch said.
"We've got one lady doing circus entertainment, balloons and games for the kids."
According to Ms Murdoch, The expo will offer a unique opportunity for attendees to access different support services in one place.
"They [attendees] can actually have time to chat to them and find out what's available," Ms Murdoch said.
"I want people to be able to see every one of them [service providers] and have time to sit down and go. 'This is the problem this is the support I need,how can you help me?' Rather than trying to search around and thinking options available are limited."
This year's expo will be the first since the COVID-19 pandemic and Ms Murdoch is hoping it will be as successful as the previous years.
"This is our fourth year so I'm really hoping you know that it'll take off again," Ms Murdoch said.
