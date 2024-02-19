Have you seen Aliss? Police appeal to locate woman missing from Lithgow

Police are appealing to the community for assistance in locating a woman missing from Lithgow.
Aliss Green, who is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, thin build with long brown hair, hasn't been seen since approximately 5pm on Monday, February 19, 2024.
Ms Green's last known whereabouts were at Page Street, Bowenfels.
Police were notified after Ms Green failed to be contacted or located and began inquiring into her disappearance.
According to a statement from the NSW Police Force, Family members and the Police hold concerns for Ms Green's welfare.
Ms Green is known to frequent the area of Lithgow.
Police are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact Lithgow Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
