The Saint: Dress code changes seemed a good idea at the time

THE way we hear it there are plenty of ruffled feathers in Workies land since the club Board dumped long standing dress regulations and with it one of the nicer touches of civilised gatherings that set clubs apart from others in the booze and pokie business.
Seems the Board, allegedly without consultation, back in December must have thought it a good idea to abandon long standing decorum on dress regulations and virtually allow open slather on what you choose to wear after six o'clock in Lithgow's biggest (and the State's oldest) club.
While long term members seem to be sticking to the old rules a lot of them are horrified at the floodgate that has been left open.
Remember when the rule of thumb in NSW clubs was if you (men that is) came in wearing a hat you were supposed to shout the bar.
Not any more at Lithgow Workies. Hats and caps are OK and so too shorts, singlets, pyjamas .. 'anything as long as it's clean'. We're not sure about the popular fashion item of late, the thong. (And we don't mean footwear)
All very appealing to anyone with bogan tendencies.
But it's not a good look and no doubt will make it that more difficult for staff to maintain decorum.
Patrons may well be tempted to look elsewhere on a family night out if forced to share the bistro and lounge with a bunch of sweaty bogans in attire more suited to a gym.
THE Workies for years has been regarded as a classy joint, a centre of Lithgow social life.
"Now it's in danger of becoming just another pub," was the lament the column has been hearing.
What seemed a good idea at the time hasn't really survived the pub test.
THIS week an alert social media contributor suggested that 2024 was the 200th anniversary of the beginning of Lithgow as a stand alone town and copped a little correction from purists. But in the column's estimation they were correct. History records that enterprising Scotsman Andrew Brown took up land in the valley in 1824 and set about making his fortune as the first European settler. Indigenous people had clearly been here thousands of years before that but we're talking about the beginning of Lithgow as we know it today. Seems an opportunity, in fact almost obligatory reason, for a bicentennial celebration later in the year..We've already missed a couple of opportunities with Hartley settled in 1899 and Wang in 1822.. Time to get the show on the road before we miss another opportunity. Could be the biggest show since the Festivals of the Valley 60 years ago if someone in Council or community has the vision.
THE shady world of espionage knows no bounds. A national media outlet has reported that a pigeon - yep, a pigeon - has been released after seven months in custody in India on suspicion of being a spy. Don't ask me; no idea how that was supposed to work. The ever alert Indian spooks were concerned at Asian style imprints on the leg band. But the bird was no stool pigeon and refused to talk. Eventually some informed source discovered their catch was actually a Taiwanese racing pigeon that had gone astray. The Herald told the story with the print equivalent of a straight face so we assume its wasn't a 'come in sucker'.
The humble Viagra - butt of a million bad jokes - may have a wider calling than just straightening out a faltering love life. Seems God's gift to bedroom bliss may also have positive impact on reducing that other dreaded aspect of maturing (we hate 'ageing') - cognitive decline, or shall we say helps keep your wits about you. All there last week in revelations of important medical breakthrough. And you thought it was just a recreational drug.
SO gas company AGL has recorded a massive 300 per cent increase in profit. That must be some sort of consolation for you next time you mortgage the house to pay your bill and laughs at the government's promises of tariff controls..
