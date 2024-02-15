The Saint: Dress code changes seemed a good idea at the time

THIS week an alert social media contributor suggested that 2024 was the 200th anniversary of the beginning of Lithgow as a stand alone town and copped a little correction from purists. But in the column's estimation they were correct. History records that enterprising Scotsman Andrew Brown took up land in the valley in 1824 and set about making his fortune as the first European settler. Indigenous people had clearly been here thousands of years before that but we're talking about the beginning of Lithgow as we know it today. Seems an opportunity, in fact almost obligatory reason, for a bicentennial celebration later in the year..We've already missed a couple of opportunities with Hartley settled in 1899 and Wang in 1822.. Time to get the show on the road before we miss another opportunity. Could be the biggest show since the Festivals of the Valley 60 years ago if someone in Council or community has the vision.

