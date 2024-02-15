A bit of cold weather never bothered a good golfer anyway

Lithgow golfers never get bored playing the same conditions and after experiencing extremely hot conditions last week were greeted with cold windy conditions during this week's stableford event.
Strangely enough a number of the best scores came from the early morning golfers who played in the coldest temperatures.
These conditions seemed comfortable for Ian Downey who came in with the best score of the day.Downey (4) who is playing weekly golf after a break due to medical issues showed his class to win A grade with two nines of 37 to finish with a score of 38 points.
Runner up was another 'early bird' in Don Wolfenden (8) with a score of 37 points.Best scratch score went to Andrew Burton (+1) with 36 points.
The B grade winner was Robert "Darky" Millar (15) who showed all his class and finesse to amass 36 points.Runner up was Brad Preston (18) with 35 points and the best scratch score went to Carlos Garibotto (11) with 24 points.
It was another early morning golfer who took out C grade when Warren Kennedy (28) amassed 34 points edging out runner up Ross King (22) who finished with 33 points.
Best scratch score went to Neil Hutchinson (19) with 15 points.Vouchers went to Kyle Egan, Graham Dean, Max Nightingale, Anthony Boza, Mitch Luka, Brett Scanlon and Kevin Hughes. Cut was 35 points.
Nearest to the pins were Blake Goldspink, Chris Neville, Mitchell Wallace, Andrew Burton and Graham Dean.
