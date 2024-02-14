A tale of two Jais: Lithgow teens ready to take on basketball nationals

Three Lithgow teenagers have qualified to compete in Perth for the national hustle 3X3 basketball championships.
After placing third in the state round of the competition on Saturday January 27, Jai Simcoe and Jai MacMillan will play alongside Bathurst's Riley George.
Elka Lee will be competing with the girls team after they placed second in the state comp.
According to Coach Scott Simcoe, the girls teams are proving to be strong- even at a beginner level.
"The girls did really well in the state comp," He said.
The little girls, they've only just started playing and to get all the way through to the state titles was pretty awesome."
Simcoe said MacMillan, Lee and Simcoe are excited to have the opportunity to compete at a national level after their hard work during the state comp.
"They are going good," Simcoe said.
"It [the state comp] was up against a lot of teams from the metro and from Canberra. it was awesome. They played really well."
The Championships will be held between March 29 and 31 and will start at Herb Graham Rec centre before the finals at Scarborough Beach.
