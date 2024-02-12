Endeavour dog park closure doesn't mean your pet misses out on playtime

The off-leash dog area at Endeavour park is closed to the public for a much-needed restoration project.
The fencing around the facility is being replaced to ensure the safety of the community and its furry friends.
According to a statement from Lithgow City Council, the dog run will be closed from Monday, February 12 and will reopen on Thursday, February 15.
Dogs will not need to miss out on their quality fun time with owners with residents being able to take their dogs to alternate parks throughout the region- including Lake Wallace in Wallerawang, Williwa Street, Portland and Montague Street, Lithgow.
