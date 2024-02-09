Lithgow Mercury
'Valuable experience': Young Women finalists gather at Lithgow Workies

February 9 2024 - 3:00pm
Gulgong Young Woman Alana Wade and Singleton Young Woman Elinor Bowman have been named The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman state finalists for Zone 5.

