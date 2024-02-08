Search for 'missing paraglider' in Lithgow ends with a colourful twist

Police have called off a search for a missing paraglider in Lithgow after it was discovered that the presumed glider was in fact a pile of balloons.
Poliar and rescue teams were called to bushland above Percy street in response to a report from a resident that witnessed a paraglider descend into trees at approximately 10 AM.
After an extensive search, Police called it off at 12 PM as there was no sign of a trapped paraglider.
It was then discovered the object seen floating from the Mount Wilson direction was a pile of balloons.
"Someone thought they saw a paraglider go into the trees, we initiated a search and it was large ballons," Chief Inspector of Lithgow Police, Chris Sammut said.
"Fortunately no-one was injured."
