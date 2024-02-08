Lithgow Mercury
Search for 'missing paraglider' in Lithgow ends with a colourful twist

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated February 8 2024 - 4:58pm, first published 4:57pm
Percy Street where a resident reported a paraglider falling into the trees. Picture from Google Maps. Balloon picture from Pexels.
Police have called off a search for a missing paraglider in Lithgow after it was discovered that the presumed glider was in fact a pile of balloons.

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

