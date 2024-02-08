How your cup of coffee lead to a generous hospital auxiliary donation

In a perfect example of how your cup of coffee can make a difference, The Lithgow Hospital Auxiliary have donated a state-of-the art ultrasound machine to the medical imaging department.
The machine is worth $140,000 and is already being well utilised by the community according to Chief Radiographer, Michelle Bostock.
"We're doing a minimum 15 patients a day on it. The area it's most big word impactful is obstetrics," Ms Bostock said.
"The images we're getting are the same quality you would get in a tertiary centre."
Ms Bostock acknowledged the significant impact the efforts of the United Hospital Auxiliaries of NSW (UHA) Lithgow have on the hospital through their fundraising.
"Without these ladies, we would not have been able to get this equipment replaced. So the impact for the community is huge," She said.
Secretary of the UHA Lithgow, Tess Sibley said it means a lot to be able to contribute to the purchase of essential medical equipment for the community.
"We're very pleased to be able to support them, and to provide these machines for them,"
" As well as this machine, we also provided 10 recovery beds. That cost us $80,000.
"This last financial year, we spent $220,000. And that's all saved through the years."
Ms Sibley said the UHA have donated millions of dollars to the hospital throughout the past, which she kept track of through her research for a book she wrote.
"I wrote a book about all the things that happened since the beginning of the hospital, and what the UHA has done for the hospital, and all the equipment that we've supplied," She said.
There's been millions of dollars spent on equipment for the hospital, and without the coffee shop, and all the volunteers help, we wouldn't be able to do this."
All purchases from the Hospital Auxiliary coffee shop contribute to funds raised for essential hospital equipment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.