Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Community

How your cup of coffee lead to a generous hospital auxiliary donation

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
February 8 2024 - 1:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UHA ladies Sharon Dockrill, Gloria West and Tess Sibley with Chief Radiographer Michelle Bostock and Sonographer Bridget Evans. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
UHA ladies Sharon Dockrill, Gloria West and Tess Sibley with Chief Radiographer Michelle Bostock and Sonographer Bridget Evans. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

In a perfect example of how your cup of coffee can make a difference, The Lithgow Hospital Auxiliary have donated a state-of-the art ultrasound machine to the medical imaging department.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.