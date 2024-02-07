Lithgow Mercury
'They offered nothing': Gee disappointed in NAB refusal to reverse closures

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 8 2024 - 10:24am, first published 9:22am
Federal Member for Andrew Gee said he is disappointed in NAB's refusal to reverse the decision to close the Lithgow and Oberon branches.
NAB are standing firm on their decision to close the Lithgow and Oberon branches despite meeting with Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee, who requested the decision be reversed.

