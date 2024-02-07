'He would love that': Nick Way memorial gives back to community

It was a big weekend in Portland with teams from near and far gathering at Saville Park to take part in the 18th Nick Way Memorial Cup.
The annual event is held to honour the memory of Portland touch football player, Nick Way who tragically passed away during a game in 2006 at the age of 24.
"Nick passed away on the touch fields. Nick had always played touch football," Portland Touch Football Association (PTA) vice president Angela Green said.
He really had a love for the game, that's why we hold that memorial every year."
According to Ms Green, it was "a massive weekend" with 32 teams taking part.
"Everyone actually played in the spirit that we like it played in," She said.
"Which is just have fun, play hard. And enjoy a great game."
There were grades ranging from A to H, with the finals coming down to a Bathurst team and A Kiama team, who emerged the winners of the cup.
The recipient of the Nick Way Memorial trophy was Logan Whitney, who was presented the accolade by Nick's brother Josh way at the ceremony held at Portland Bowling Club.
Ms Green said events like these are important for Portland as it attracts tourism and the opportunities for young players to gain new experiences.
"I just think it's really important to have things like this. For our small communities, it brings a lot of money into our little town," She said.
"It's great for the kids, the young up and coming touch players to experience the quality that these out of town people bring, because they're national players and state cup players.
"They're really high standard and large. The kids in Portland, and surrounds doesn't often get to see that quality."
Each year the PTA donate funds raised from the event to good causes in the community, including a defibrillator for the Portland CBD from 2023's weekend.
Ms Green said this year the club are supporting life member to Jason Whitney to be able to referee national games in England, anonymous people in need and a special tribute to Nick Way.
"Jason has been really involved with Portland touch for a very long time. He was the president for a long time, and still is involved, even though he doesn't live in Portland anymore, so we thought we'd like to help him out," Ms Green said.
"Nick would love that. He would love that we're helping people out.
"We are also going to put a chair out the front of the new clubhouse in memory of Nick, it'll be a permanent fixture."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.