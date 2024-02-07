Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'He would love that': Nick Way memorial gives back to community

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated February 7 2024 - 4:06pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recipient of the Nick Way memorial trophy Logan Whitney, presented by Nick's Brother Josh Way. Picture supplied.
Recipient of the Nick Way memorial trophy Logan Whitney, presented by Nick's Brother Josh Way. Picture supplied.

It was a big weekend in Portland with teams from near and far gathering at Saville Park to take part in the 18th Nick Way Memorial Cup.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.