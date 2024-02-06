New students enjoy a fun-filled first day at Lithgow High School

The first day of high school is always a combination of nerves and excitement, and Lithgow High School's 2024 cohort enjoyed a day of activities.
According to Head Teacher of teaching, learning and wellbeing for year seven Fotini Papas, the best way to help the students settle in was to encourage fun.
"We decided as the executive team, that the students needed to come in and just have some taster lessons and have some real fun,"
"They went down to the agricultural farm and met all our beautiful animals, they got a taste of what it would be like to do the annual musical as well."
Ms Papos said the students also completed a time capsule activity by writing letters to their future selves.
"When they graduate in year 12, we break it open and and have a look to see what their thoughts and goals and ambitions were in year seven," she said.
"They found that very interesting."
If you've ever been a year seven student at the high school, you would know that getting lost on your first day is a rite of passage.
"We had a few that got lost, we found them eventually," Ms Papos said.
"We've given actually an extra little tour of the school because some of them just went from a very small school to a very big school."
According to Ms Papos, The students were excited to be given a taster of the various sporting options offered at the school.
"They were falling over themselves because they're able to do, mountain bike riding, swimming, go to the gym, bushwalking or go abseiling," she said.
"They couldn't believe the choices they had."
The high school is holding a welcome barbeque on Tuesday, February 13 for parents of year seven students to attend.
"We're doing a little presentation next Tuesday, then we're having a barbecue. All parents are invited," Ms Papos said.
