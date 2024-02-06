La Salle's newest students settle in as Principal looks to year ahead

On Thursday, February 1, La Salle Academy welcomed 55 new Year seven students.
With a mixture of excitement and nervousness, our new students arrived in their new uniform and were eager to find their friends from primary school and include other students who did not know anyone.
We were delighted to have our parents/guardians with us this morning as we continue to build our community engagement and make introductions between parents and with our staff.
After an initial address by the La Salle Academy Principal, Mr Glenn Carpenter, the nerves turned into excitement as the year seven students received their timetables and their diaries.
With the help of our wonderful year 10 peer support leaders, who trained specifically for this day last year, the Year seven students participated in many activities including a school tour, a scavenger hunt, icebreaker activities and a group STEM project.
Ms Isedale, the new Year seven to nine Pastoral and Wellbeing Coordinator, was delighted with the students attitude towards the first day, the manner in which they undertook activities and was especially proud of how inclusive all the students were.
"Not all students arrive at secondary school knowing someone, yet today we saw evidence of the care, concern and positivity that these new students all had for each other," she said.
"They are already demonstrating the values and beliefs that underpin our Catholic education."
Along with a number of projects completed during the holidays including the completion of a brand new Science Lab, new furniture across some of our classrooms, freshly painted and carpeted classes and the first instalment of a fence to enclose the school, we have invested significant time in developing our teaching and learning framework for 2024 to improve our student educational outcomes.
We have students starting in vocational education and traineeships in Year 10 and continually looking to challenge the norm expected in secondary schools.
Most importantly, La Salle Academy strives to create the safe and structured learning environment that every child deserves.
We will continue to work hard to maintain the integrity of our learning spaces and support the wellbeing of our student population whilst looking for ways to engage in our community.
We are proud of our achievements to date, and enthusiastic about our new Year seven students building upon this foundation. Bring on 2024, we are proud to be at LSA.
