Lithgow marks World Nutella day with a special visitor

Residents embraced World Nutella Day by enjoying a range of food that involves the locally made spread at cafes around the region.
World Nutella Day was created in 2007 by fan Sara Rosso and gained traction across 160 countries to celebrate the product through art and recipes.
Vanilla Cafe took the day on board by offering Nutella hot chocolate, pancakes, crepes, waffles and more.
Owner of Vanilla Cafe, Val Monaghan said she is proud of the fact Nutella is produced in Lithgow.
"There's no fresher Nutella than what you'll get in Lithgow," she said.
Manufacturer of Nutella Ferrero marked the day with a Lithgow factory tour for the Italian Ambassador to Australia, His Excellency Paolo Crudele and Consulate General of Italy in Sydney, Gianluca Rubagotti.
"I was glad that Ferrero invited me over. It was my first visit to this factory. It was something for a long time that i've wanted to do," Mr Crudele said.
"This is my first time to Lithgow, and i'm eager to visit. The whole Blue Mountains area offers a quality of life."
Lithgow commenced the production of Nutella in 1978, with the factory being Ferrero's first outside of Europe.
According to Ferrero Australia Lithgow Operations' Managing Director Daniel Quack, The Lithgow factory offers a high rate of local employment and plays a key role in the production of Nutella.
"Lithgow has been the home of Australian-made Nutella for over four decades and we're proud to be a significant employer in the region, with 100 staff responsible for producing Nutella," Mr Quack said.
"This year, we're on track to achieve a record level of Nutella production, with more than 15,000 tonnes set to be produced here at our Lithgow factory."
This year's World Nutella Day marks a significant milestone for the product, with its production commencing 60 years ago in Italy.
Ferrero will be releasing a limited edition 60th anniversary jar to celebrate the occasion.
