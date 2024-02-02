'Everyone got involved': Summer Holiday Colour run a hit with Lithgow kids

It was a day of fun, fitness and a glorious colourful mess for locals who participated in Lithgow's Summer Colour Fun Run at Watsford Oval on January 15.
The day offered a range of activities, including arcade games and multiple sports as part of the summer school holiday event run by Creative Community Concepts.
Creative Community Concept General Manager, Kyle Myers said the Colour Fun Run was well attended despite cold and wet conditions.
"It was a pretty good turnout, considering how cold it was," Myers said.
"It was even colder weather there [than at the event in Oberon] but we still had about 30 people come out and run around.
"Families and Mums got involved and ran around with their little kids. The parent engagement was the highlight out of that day."
The next round of activities will commence from February 28 at 2pm at Watsford Oval and will run for four weeks.
"We're going to kick off the next lot of activities with another colour run, just to give people got the opportunity to come down and enjoy it. Hopefully, the weather's okay," Myers said.
"The next three weeks after that will be multi sports."
Myers said the Creative Community Concepts Young Leaders Program will be running again this term, and he encourages youth to participate and learn valuable skills.
"We'll be on the hunt for new leaders to work in the communities and then we're going put through sporting accreditations like rugby league refereeing, basketball and others," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.