The Saint: It's the age of abandonment by financial institutions

WE'VE mentioned this before without stirring Council officers out of the new year doldrums but we'll try again before going to a higher authority. Yep, the Main Street Tatts Hotel alcove where well meaning citizens have provided a 'homeless person' with more stuff than you'd find in a corner bric a brac store. But, and here's the real issue, much of that 'stuff' and adjoining walls are becoming increasingly spattered with festoons of pigeon droppings, a truly disgusting sight and a serious health issue. It's now completely out of hand and if this is the image of our town that Council is prepared to project then Heaven help us. This has gone on way too long and someone in authority needs to display some leadership. How about it Maree? Talking the talk about our town is not good enough. Sooner or later someone has to walk the walk.

