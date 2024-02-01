The Saint: It's the age of abandonment by financial institutions

MUCH comment in recent days after the National Australia Bank announced its departure from Lithgow, leaving behind disgusted clients and a once proud legacy as Lithgow's oldest surviving business.
In letters to clients this week it was confirmed the NAB branch in Main Street will close 'permanently' from April 24 and listing options that included the Post Office or a quick trip to Katoomba.
And again it was the downturn in face to face banking that brought this one, disputed by locals who say it's rare to go to the branch (only open three hours a day) without having to join the queue.
The column itself had a wait of around 20 minutes for a simple inquiry on Tuesday.
We expect they'll now join the queue to sign up at the four other financial institutions in the same block in Main Street.
One business woman told the column that last year she had attempted to open a new account with Lithgow NAB. Now, that's a very basic banking for new customers but couldn't be done at Lithgow. "We can take care of that for you at Bathurst or Orange branches,' No mention there of nipping up to Katoomba.
Seems like a good way to reduce face to face banking in your home town branch; don't welcome new business accounts..
Oberon is also losing its branch with advice to go the other way and ..'nip up to Bathurst'.
All a sign of the times in today's banking requirements, is the official line.
No mention here, of course, of the desperation to make obscene profits even more obscene.
Almost gives capitalism a bad name.
(Before the NAB leaves town we hope they do a cleaning job on the alcove housing their ATM. Long while since its felt the caress of a broom by the look of it.)
OUR ever welcome correspondents commenting on last week's photo of hastily scrawled closing time signs at Blast Furnace Park pointed out this was still better than the entrance to the attraction from Inch Street where the proper signage disappeared months ago, leaving behind two naked lengths of water pipe. You have to love the way our Council is alert to the simple things in life.
WE'VE mentioned this before without stirring Council officers out of the new year doldrums but we'll try again before going to a higher authority. Yep, the Main Street Tatts Hotel alcove where well meaning citizens have provided a 'homeless person' with more stuff than you'd find in a corner bric a brac store. But, and here's the real issue, much of that 'stuff' and adjoining walls are becoming increasingly spattered with festoons of pigeon droppings, a truly disgusting sight and a serious health issue. It's now completely out of hand and if this is the image of our town that Council is prepared to project then Heaven help us. This has gone on way too long and someone in authority needs to display some leadership. How about it Maree? Talking the talk about our town is not good enough. Sooner or later someone has to walk the walk.
NOT surprising Albo copped booing at the men's tennis final. He'd that week announced a reshuffle of tax cuts so lower income earners got a better deal at the (minor) expense of the top end of town. And finals night at the Open attracts silvertails and celebrities who saw their sense of entitlement being eroded. As a Herald columnist reported next day that with seats occupied by corporate titans and the glitterati (don't even mention unaffordable ticket prices) ''..men's Open night is no place for the average punter'.
