Comment

The Saint: It's the age of abandonment by financial institutions

By The Saint
Updated February 2 2024 - 9:20am, first published 9:12am
HEATWAVES are no problem for dedicated artists like Ann Christie hard at work this week restoring the Eskbank Street railway bridge murals that were showing the effects of time and weather. The murals are a popular photo opportunity for visitors.
MUCH comment in recent days after the National Australia Bank announced its departure from Lithgow, leaving behind disgusted clients and a once proud legacy as Lithgow's oldest surviving business.

