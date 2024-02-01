'Picturesque': Long weekend a perfect time for golf

There was no better way to celebrate the Australia Day weekend than to hit the picturesque fairways of the Lithgow Golf Club with a two person ambrose on Friday followed by the January monthly medals the next day.
Both events attracted good fields with only one of the three grade medals being decided due to ties and the two will be decided next month.
The best nett score of the day went to Ian Northey (30) with a 68 nett which saw him win the C grade medal.
It has been a good couple of months for Northey who has picked up a couple of good wins and playing some of his best golf. Runner up to Northey was Brian Giblett (23) with 70 nett while the best scratch score went to Brad Preston on 90.
The A grade winner was Shane Monaghan (6) with a score of 70 nett on a countback.It was a good win by Monaghan who was one of the club's best players a number of years ago and although he only plays spasmodically these days showed he still has a good around game.
Runner up also on 70 nett was young Mitchell Wallace (6) who has become a very consistent performer.Monaghan and Wallace will play-off for the medal next month.
Best scratch score went to Chris Neville (scratch) with a 72B grade also saw a countback to see Rob Peachman (15) take out the winning voucher from runner up Dean Stafford (12) with the pair also playing off for the medal.
Best scratch score went to Don Wolfenden (10) with a 84.Vouchers went to Gary Wallace, Dave Hicks, Brandan Horner, Darky Millar, Troy Luka, Anthony Boza, Dave Titcume, Damien Marjoram, Carlos Garibotto, Rob Hawes, Blake Goldspink, Brett Scanlon, Steve Mays, Pat Wall, Geoff Wheeler and Dave Muir. Cut was 74 nett ocb.
Nearest to the pins went to Rob Peachman, Mitch Wallace, Kyle Egan, Chris Neville and Ian Northey.
It was also perfect weather for the Australia Day two person ambrose with some hot scores being registered.The team of Glenn Piggott and nephew Brandan Horner (8.25) combine for a win with a score of 59.75 nett.
Runners up were Troy Luka and Dennis Wallace (2.75) on 62.25 nett edging out Cooper and father Kyle Egan (6) into third place with the Egan's finishing with 62.50 nett.
Vouchers went to Mark Seckold and Brian Judge, Jonathan and Brendan Van Veen, Peter Morris and Les Goldspink, John Bird and Michael Casey, Paul Bailey and Geoff Wheeler and Ben and Emily Sheehan. Cut was 66.5 nett.Nearest to the pins were Brian Judge and Ben Sheehan.
