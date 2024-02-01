Lithgow Mercury
'Picturesque': Long weekend a perfect time for golf

By Jeff Geddes
February 1 2024 - 11:24am
Ian Northey. Picture supplied.
There was no better way to celebrate the Australia Day weekend than to hit the picturesque fairways of the Lithgow Golf Club with a two person ambrose on Friday followed by the January monthly medals the next day.

