'A missed opportunity': Pumped Hydro meeting voted down by Lithgow Council

The proposed Lake Lyell Pumped Hydro facility debate reignited in the Lithgow City Council chamber, following a meeting held between Councillors and Residents at Lake Lyell on January 14.
Approximately 100 residents attended the meeting at Lake Lyell to express their concerns to the Council about the future of the popular tourist attraction.
A motion at the ordinary meeting on January 30 recommended the Council host a public meeting about the proposal with an independent chair and invitations for Energy Australia, Lake Lyell Community Group, Penny Sharpe NSW Minister for Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Heritage.
Despite the proposal being a state matter, Residents used the public forum to call on Councillors to advocate for the community- should a project proposal be submitted.
"Decisions made in this chamber on behalf of the community send clear messages to state and federal governments, that you as our representatives indicate that this is what the community wants," resident and former Councillor Ann Thompson said.
Councillor Cassandra Coleman said that while the Council isn't the consent authority, it can form a position on the matter and listen to the community.
"The council has an opportunity to be part of the discussions in regards to this project, it can lead from the forefront," Cr Coleman said.
"If not, then the community hold will hold another without input from the council. And it will be a missed opportunity."
Councillor Almudena Bryce said she liked the idea of the meeting, but wanted to wait until the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) was available.
"What we want is the community be well informed if they're going to put a submission either for or against this pumped hydro, you want them to be as informed as possible to write a quality and quantified submission," Cr Bryce said.
Councillor Col O'Connor said he supported the proposal due the employment opportunities it would bring to the area.
"Somebody has to speak for the business people that's going to benefit if this project goes ahead, I think it's a fantastic project." Cr O'Connor said.
"I'm totally against any more meetings. They've had a meeting. So that's my view, jobs for Lithgow."
According to Councillor Darryl Goodwin, he felt the meeting had a political agenda despite a request from organisers for Councillors to refrain from political statements.
"Thinking this was going to be a genuine meeting about issues at the dam it turned out to be grandstanding and handing out badges," Cr Goodwin said.
"When something comes to council about the hydro proposal, I'll give it my due diligence. Until then, I will not be attending any more public meetings about this."
The motion was voted down 5-4, with Councillors Coleman, Ring, Lesslie and Mahony for and Councillors Statham, Bryce, O'Connor, Goodwin and McGhie.
Councillor Goodwin brought forth a motion in the Business of Great Urgency for the Council to consider the costs of hiring an independent expert to investigate the pumped hydro proposal from the upcoming operations budget. The motion was carried.
