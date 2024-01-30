Top Home Improvement Projects To Tackle When The Kids Go Back To School

Top home improvement projects to tackle once schools are back and you finally feel like you have some time on your hands. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

School holidays can drag on and on, and it can be challenging to find things to entertain the kids with at the end of six weeks complete with tantrums, arguments, disagreements and squabbling.



It can also be a lovely time of year though, carefree and lazy, and you get to enjoy some proper quality time with your family.

And then, before you know it, the kids will be back to school, and you'll be left with a large, empty and eerily quiet house.



That makes this the perfect time to tackle those home improvement projects you've been putting off for months.

But what if you don't know where to start with the long list of DIY home projects that you put together last year?



Luckily for you, this helpful article will share a list to inspire you, so read on for that top inspo.

Upgrade Your Pool Fencing

If your pool fencing is worn out, faded, rusted, rotted or otherwise in poor shape, when the kids are back at school, this is the perfect opportunity to renew it with some TLC. You can install some new fencing to ensure your backyard is looking shipshape, and a touch of luxury to your garden's best feature.

A brand new pool fence will blow a breath of fresh air into your garden and pool area, but additionally, pool fences are required by law, so you're making sure that your property stays compliant with all the relevant regulations. Pool fencing is an essential safety measure to keep your kids, pets and even older adults safe from drowning, slipping, or other poolside hazards. It's a home improvement project that doubles up at keeping your whole family protected from nasty accidents.

Add A Fresh Lick of Paint

You'll be amazed at the impact a fresh lick of paint can make on your home's interior and exterior. Weatherboard homes should be sanded back and painted every five years or so to ensure the longevity of your timber. This is a perfect job for when the kids are back at school, and you've got the place to yourself, as no one will be underfoot or interrupting you, breaking your flow. You may even find it a meditative exercise that allows some precious time for yourself.

Painting can be a massive job, however, so be prepared for the work if you're doing it all yourself. Remember to sand back all areas first, and give each wall or side of the house an undercoat and then two complete coats of paint. Ensure you allow adequate time to dry between each fresh coat.

This could also be a great time to try a new colour palette for your home, as the same old paint can get boring year in, year out. It's an easy way to uplift your interior, without changing all that much.

Doing the painting yourself, compared to hiring a professional painter, is an excellent way to save some money. If the job seems too big, try enlisting some friends or family. Put on some cold drinks and food after and stand back to admire your handiwork.

Install A New Letter Box

Is your letterbox worn out, faded, rusted or otherwise looking in poor condition? Installing a brand new letter box is a great home improvement project that you can achieve while the kids are back at school. Your local hardware store will have a wide range of options available for you to choose from, and you can also shop online to find some unique-looking models.

Installing a letter box is relatively easy, depending on the type you choose. And if you really want to flex your DIY skills, why not make it personalised? Jazz it up yourself and make it a statement as the first thing everybody sees when walking up to your house.

Pressure Wash Your Driveway and Concrete Yard

You'd be well aware of how quickly your concrete driveway and other concrete yard areas can become grimy, dirty and spotted with oil stains, to the point where you forget what colour it originally used to be. It can really detract from your home's aesthetic and be a major eyesore. However, a simple solution to this exists in the mode of a pressure washer.

Through the miracle that is pressure washing, you can make your driveway and other concrete areas shine as if a consummate professional has just laid them. Pressure washing will blast away all that dust, dirt and grime, leaving your concrete looking brand new. And it's pretty satisfying to do.

Repair Or Replace the Kitchen Cabinets

Kitchen cabinets have a typical lifespan of usually 10 to 20 years. If you've purchased an older home, and now the kids are growing up and going through school, they could do with rejuvenation. Depending on the state of disrepair, you might opt for a replacement instead. You can order custom made cabinets to fit yourself, providing you have taken accurate measurements.

Think about what would suit your home's changing needs best - for example a larger island with space for homework, or a new style to modernise your kitchen plan. If they're just a bit faded, sanding back and some new paint might do the trick, and great for home improvement on a budget if you're trying to save elsewhere for back to school costs.

Bathroom Touch-Ups - Regrout Your Tiles

Bathroom tile grout will become loose over the years, resulting in loose tiles and posing a problem for you, as bathrooms are wet spaces, and the last thing you want is water getting into your flooring or walls, which can cause mould to grow and create structural issues from damp flooring.

A simple, cheap fix to this problem that you can do while the kids are at school is to regrout your tiling. You can use this time to pick a different grout colour to either match or contrast with the other design elements of your bathroom. Another DIY job that is oddly satisfying to do and have done - trust us.

A Home Improvement Conclusion

This helpful article has shared the top home improvement projects to tackle once schools are back and you finally feel like you have some time on your hands.

