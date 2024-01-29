Residents rejoice as Brown's Gap repair finally begins

Residents who live on Brown's Gap Road have expressed their joy at the commencement of works to repair the road that has been temporarily closed for almost two years.
Mining subsidence caused the closure in mid-2022 due to concerns of collapse, which was rectified by NSW Government's Subsidence Advisory in July 2023, but reopening was delayed due to further issues.
The first stage of repair work commenced on Monday, January 22 and is expected to take between three to six weeks to complete.
According to a statement from the Council, the first stage will remove large unstable rocks, overhanging vegetation and create protection berms.
The closure of the road has left residents with no option but to take longer routes to and from the Lithgow area.
"I am very happy about them starting to fix the gap. The last 18 months has been a pain. I have two kids at zig-zag public school so it is a very long way around, I go there and back two times a day as I work from home," resident, Kirstie said.
"We don't do any after school activities as most things start at 4 [pm] or later and I would have to wait around as I wouldn't have enough time to go home and back."
The statement from Lithgow City Council said the second stage of the works will involve stabilising the area and it is hoped the road can reopen as a single lane.
Kirstie said she is hoping the first stage will be completed promptly as even being opened as a single lane would make lives for residents easier.
"I have a concern that when they finish it will take a long time for the geotechnical engineer to come and assess it to be able to open to single lane," she said.
"Single lane might take a bit longer but would still be very beneficial to my family and anyone else that lives on Browns Gap Road."
Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham said the works are good news for the residents who live on the road.
"The road is a very good road to have access down the mountains to Sydney, and for the people in the mountains, working in Lithgow. They're used to using that road," Cr Statham said.
"There's about 20 kilometres that they have to travel extra every day down and back.
"We're all looking forward to a great outcome."
