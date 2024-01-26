Lithgow Mercury
'A Strong leader': Local RFS group Captain honoured with Fire Service Medal

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 26 2024 - 3:52pm, first published 3:49pm
Group Captain Barry Lawrence Richard of Jenolan Caves Rural Fire Brigade (Chifley Lithgow). Picture supplied.
Local Rural Fire Service Group Captain Barry Lawrence has been recognised for dedicated service to the community by receiving an Australian Fire Service Medal (AFSM) for Australia day honours.

