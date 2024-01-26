'A Strong leader': Local RFS group Captain honoured with Fire Service Medal

Local Rural Fire Service Group Captain Barry Lawrence has been recognised for dedicated service to the community by receiving an Australian Fire Service Medal (AFSM) for Australia day honours.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Mr Richard began his career with the Blaxland brigade in 1965, before rising to the ranks of foundation Captain of the Jenolan Caves Rural Fire Brigade (RFS) in 1979 and retaining that position until 2002.
While he remains a life member of Jenolan Caves RFS, he served a time as Deputy Group Captain before his present role as Group Captain for Chifley Lithgow.
Mr Richard's dedication to his role was demonstrated in the 2019-20 Gospers Mountain fire that devastated the region- and almost took the lives of him and his team.
The team were protecting Jenolan Caves House when they became trapped in the valley and were able to survive by sheltering under the grand arch while the fire took over surrounding areas.
Mr Richard is active in his role as Group Captain, which he undertakes with love and passion by ensuring his team members always have their training up to date.
According to a statement from the RFS, Mr Richard continues to serve his community and spread his dedication to his team.
"Mr Richard continues to be a strong leader for the Chifley Lithgow District, willing to provide mentoring, support and direction in operational and non-operational activities,"
"He has served the NSW RFS with distinction for over five decades."
Mr Richard is one of eight RFS members who received their AFSM this year,
Commissioner of the RFS Rob Rogers AFSM said all members should be commended for their contributions to protecting NSW.
"These eight RFS members have shown diligence and sustained dedication in keeping communities safe," Commissioner Rogers said.
"It is important to acknowledge and celebrate their more than 350 years of combined service, marked by many notable achievements - from pivotal leadership roles to accomplishments in training, mentoring peers, and their skilled response and coordination during major fires and emergencies."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.