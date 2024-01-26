I think it's time to change the date

I love this time of year when we all become tennis experts - watching the Australian Open from the comfort of our air conditioned lounge rooms.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
I don't know about you, but I'm exhausted from staying up late to watch the five-setter between our rising champ Alex de Minaur and Russia's Andrey Rublev. Imagine actually playing it!
One of the things I love about Australians is the way we jump onboard to become fierce Demon fans or Matildas fans, or Kathy Freeman fans, or "insert name here" fanatics, whenever the Australian spirit is needed.
A friend who hails from overseas may call this fickle. I don't. I know we'll have the Matildas warpaint on the next time they step on to the world stage.
Speaking of the world stage, the latest Aussie to step on to it is ... Brisbane.
Have you seen Netflix's version of Boy Swallows Universe, a "love story to Brisbane" by Trent Dalton?
It is so Australian. Not in the stereotypical way we often see Aussies portrayed. But in an achingly nostalgic way that will just make you smile.
It resonates with us all - everyone I speak to says it reminds them of some time in their life. It's a sentiment echoed by reviews across the country.
For a story that is, on the surface of it, about heroin dealers, that's pretty remarkable.
It speaks to the talent of author Trent Dalton that he has been able to capture the psyche of a nation while at the same time showing respect to people of all walks of life.
It's the Australian-ness that we embrace. We become one when we band together to cheer on a sports champion, a rising star, or one of our own.
Australia Day should be a date we celebrate all that Australian-ness. But until we change the date, it will divide us.
I've attended many Australia Day ceremonies around over the years.
It's great to see locals recognised for their contribution to the community. These are our neighbours, our friends, our family. They deserve to be recognised.
But sadly, while some of us remain unable to celebrate the day, they aren't getting the full recognition they deserve.
This year, we've seen Woolies announce it would no longer sell Australia Day merchandise, and cricket telecasts may no longer reference the day.
Worthy recipients have, in the past, boycotted the ceremonies, and the accolades.
Triple J no longer broadcasts its annual Hottest 100 on the day, and the traditional Aussie day barbie seems to have gone by the wayside.
It's fast becoming an issue that divides us, when we should be united.
For a nation that is so patriotic, it's absurd that we don't have a day when we can openly and freely celebrate all that Australian-ness.
So, let's change the day so we can all celebrate who we are together.
Ben Palmer
Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.