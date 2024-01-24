'It builds confidence': Could you be Rydal's next young woman ambassador?

Young women in the Rydal district are being sought after to enter the Rydal Show Young Woman Ambassador Competition for the 2024 Rydal show on Saturday, February 3.
The competition aims to find women aged 18-25 to be recognised for their contributions to the community who is willing to promote the Rydal area at a regional level.
"The focus is on the community involvement of the young women, whether that be rurally, or just in general," Rydal showgirl coordinator, Margie Lowe said.
"Whether it's boardings commitment, or just volunteering."
Ms Lowe said the young woman ambassodor role has played an important part in the century old show and the lives of generations of local women.
"It's been a stepping stone for a lot of young women, as the competition is a confidence building exercise," Ms Lowe said.
"It gives young women the opportunity to step up and step up and shine, and bring forward their skills and their contribution to the local community."
According to Ms Lowe, despite Rydal Show being prodominantly agricultural, young women from all backgrounds are encouraged to enter.
"We encourage women who are working in the agricultural industry first and foremost, but there a lot of the young women in our area furthering their studies in a wide range of fields," Ms Lowe said.
"Whether it be in sport, science, physiotherapy, art, journalism, or any number of fields- A lot of them had a connection to our area."
"Basically, what we're looking for is someone who can promote Rydal in the wider community."
According to Ms Lowe, the winner of the competition will be announced at the official opening of the show, with entrants having a private luncheon and interviews with the judges prior to the decision being made.
Afterwards, entrants and their families are invited to the President's Afternoon Tea.
Ms Lowe said those wishing to enter can contact her at 0407 593 344 for further information.
The Entries close 26th January 2024.
Ms Lowe said the confidence gained from the entry process alone is a wonderful reason for young women to enter.
"It's [entering] given them an encouragement to go on and step up in other areas," She said.
"Entrants, whether they won or not, have said it's been a confidence building exercise."
