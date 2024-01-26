The Saint: NAB- A true survivor no more

NO one will be particularly surprised at this week's announcement that the Lithgow branch of the National Australia Bank is to take its money and run, leaving frustrated loyal customers floundering in the wake of evidence that big business all too often has no social conscience.
The writing was on the wall for the past couple of years with the bank opening only three hours a day. The usual explanation popular in banking circles was staff shortages - a ploy as laughable as it was cynical back when the ANZ also justified its Lithgow closure at a time when staff were crying out for more hours.
''No problem with face to face contact with bank staff," says NAB. "Just nip up to Katoomba and we'll see you there."
While not unexpected the latest closure is deeply regrettable if no other reason that this is not just another bank; it's part of our history.
The NAB is Lithgow's oldest surviving (up to now) business, setting up shop under its previous title as the Commercial Bank in 1876 then expanding into what is the CBD's most impressive heritage building seven years later.
When NAB waves farewell to Lithgow the new longest survivor will be the Lithgow Mercury that arrived in 1878, followed just nine years later by the Workmens Club, both proudly boasting their longevity.
The very impressive and spacious NAB Bank building these days is owned by an out of town investor, one of the rare absentee landlords who maintain their property in good shape.
So what now? Now would appear to be the time to throw support behind those financial services still looking after our face to face needs.
There are plenty of options. Pull the plug on what is to become an absentee bank and check out the Commonwealth, St George, Westpac or Family First Banks.
All four have excellent premises, helpful staff and a place to keep your money safe and warm, and they'll be happy to see you..
No point continuing loyalty to a departing service unless you're somehow locked in to an arrangement.
SO it's Australia Day, a time to wave the flag and party. Plenty to see and do around the place with official proceedings in Lithgow, Wang and Portland, Portland and Lithgow pool activities, late afternoon music in QE Park, and entertainment programs until late at our clubs. Forget about the unfortunate dissent creeping into the occasion and get out to celebrate what's great about our nation.
HERE'S a couple of important anniversaries for Lithgow where you could probably win a bar room debate. 2024 marks 20 years since the arrival of arguably Lithgow's most significant development in decades, the opening of the State office block and the jobs created in its government agencies (Police and Treasury call centres). And it's also 20 years since the opening of the excellent facilities in our new Visitor Information Centre on the highway at Bowenfels. While on that subject it would be nice if someone could repair that battered looking railing at the Railway Parade frontage of the office block after apparent encounters with wayward vehicles, and at the Visitor Centre tilt the coming events sign that's flush to the western wall so that it's actually readable for approaching travellers. It's wasted space at the moment.
THERE are eyesores to spare in our CBD but one that shames our sense of civic pride is the Council garden boxes adjacent to the Post Office frontage in Cook Plaza.. Looked good once but for some time now everything has been stone cold dead. Not an impressive look at such a prominent location where visitors emerge from the railway interchange into Main Street. At least it matches some of the footpath garden pots along the street. Doesn't anybody in authority notice these things?
WHEN Council is coming up with a priority list for pothole eradication they need to do something about the section of Cooerwull Road between the caravan park and the highway. Far and away, we believe, the worst section in town and truly a road to ruin for unwary motorists. They could always put up a sign declaring '..this sesction of road sponsored by the tyre companies'.
