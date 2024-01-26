Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Comment

The Saint: NAB- A true survivor no more

By The Saint
January 26 2024 - 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EITHER finances are tighter than we thought or the Council delegated the job to a play school with the very amateurish gate sign on the otherwise very professional Blast Furnace Park.
EITHER finances are tighter than we thought or the Council delegated the job to a play school with the very amateurish gate sign on the otherwise very professional Blast Furnace Park.

NO one will be particularly surprised at this week's announcement that the Lithgow branch of the National Australia Bank is to take its money and run, leaving frustrated loyal customers floundering in the wake of evidence that big business all too often has no social conscience.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.