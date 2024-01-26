The Saint: NAB- A true survivor no more

HERE'S a couple of important anniversaries for Lithgow where you could probably win a bar room debate. 2024 marks 20 years since the arrival of arguably Lithgow's most significant development in decades, the opening of the State office block and the jobs created in its government agencies (Police and Treasury call centres). And it's also 20 years since the opening of the excellent facilities in our new Visitor Information Centre on the highway at Bowenfels. While on that subject it would be nice if someone could repair that battered looking railing at the Railway Parade frontage of the office block after apparent encounters with wayward vehicles, and at the Visitor Centre tilt the coming events sign that's flush to the western wall so that it's actually readable for approaching travellers. It's wasted space at the moment.

