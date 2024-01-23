Dynamic duo dominates 'dramatic' Lithgow Golf championships

The 2023 Lithgow Foursomes Championships held over from last year was decided on the weekend after a dramatic four hole play off with Dave Thompson and Justin Nelson being crowned champions.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
They were a formidable pairing with Thompson providing the power and Nelson the finesse.They finished the 27 holes with a total of 117 as did runners up Tony Oldfield and Graham Dean.
A three hole play-off was called for and after the allotted three holes the two pairings were still equal and sudden death holes were called for.Thompson and Nelson won the title on the first sudden death hole with Oldfield and Dean finishing as runners up.
It was day that Nelson would remember not only for his foursomes win, but he also scored a hole in one on the second hole.
The 'ace' made it hole in one number three for him and showed a liking for the par three second hole as he won the nearest to the pin on that hole the previous day with a shot that finished only 60 cms from the hole.
The handicap winners were Troy Luka and Dennis Wallace with a score of 110.5 nett with the runners up being Brian Judge and Max Nightingale on 113 nett.
Thanks were extended to sponsors Eves and Drummond Golf.Saturday was also a big day of golf with the low markers dominating the scoring.Eight out of the first nine best scores were carded by single handicappers.
Blake Bender (4) had a good day out winning A grade with a score of 40 points.He showed consistency scoring 36 strokes on both nines for a par round 72.Runner up was the inform Blake Goldspink (5) who figured in the winners circle last week. Goldspink finished with a score of 39 points.
Best scratch score went to Damien Marjoram (+1) with a three under par 39 points. He had a strong back nine finishing with 33 that included three birdies
.B grade was won by Trevor Cameron (15) with a score of 36 points on a countback from runner up Carlos Garibotto.Best scratch score went to Dean Stafford (11) with 24 points.
The C grade winner was Neil Hutchinson (19) on 36 points with the runner up voucher going to Peter Haley (29) with a score of 35 points.Mark Seckold (23) scored the best C grade scratch score with 13 points.
Nearest the pins went to Justin Nelson, Max McCann, Jono Van Veen, Steve Mays and Kyle Egan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.