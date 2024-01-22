Hopes Pharmacy doing its part to support Lithgow PCYC and how you can help

How many jelly beans does it take for Hopes Pharmacy to support the Lithgow PCYC? That's for you to guess.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Locals can take their guesses by donating $2 or higher for a chance to win the jar and a PCYC gym towel and bottle.
According to Pharmacist in Charge, Danielle Rijsdijk, the community have been generous in their donations.
"I did have a gent put in $10 for one guess, which was really sweet," Ms Rijsdijk said.
All of the funds raised for the PCYC will go towards the programs offered to local youth and maintenance of the centre.
"We're thrilled, the funds will help us continue our ongoing services for the kids," Lithgow PCYC Club Manager, Brooke Lazarevic said.
"We're looking at potentially needing a new roof for our gym. We need to take tiles off and put tin on, so we're going to be heavily fundraising for that."
Ms Lazarevic mused that it would take a lot of jelly beans to fund the roof repairs, before saying the organisation is appreciative of any help to keep the programs running for youth.
"We do a 'Fit for life' program. We start picking up kids from home at 6AM, bring them to the club, feed them breakfast, do something active with the Police and a sporting partner and then we drive them to school," She said.
"It's just a good way to start the day and it's at no cost to the family or the child. We wear that cost, so things like this [the fundraiser] really help us keep going."
Ms Rijsdijk said it feels amazing to help organisations out, especially those in the region.
"Back in November we did some fundraising for the NDSS (National Diabetes Services Scheme) and going forward i'd like to do a lot more local charity work," Ms Rijsdijk said.
" I know that PCYC is doing amazing work with our youth. I'd love to help support them, especially knowing they are in need of fundraising."
"Myself and the owner [of Hopes Pharmacy] are really excited to get in and help out."
Ms Lazarevic said the gesture from Hopes was generous and she appreciates the Pharmacy raising awareness of the PCYC in the region.
"We're really grateful," Ms Lazarevic said.
Ms Rijsdijk said she wants the community to know that Hopes want to do everything they can to give support to the region.
"We are here for the community, and that's what it's all about for us," Ms Rijsdijk said.
The fundraiser concludes on Wednesday, January 31.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.