Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Community

Hopes Pharmacy doing its part to support Lithgow PCYC and how you can help

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
January 22 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lithgow PCYC Club Manager Brooke Lazarevic and Pharmacist in Charge at Hopes Pharmacy Danielle Rijsdijk. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Lithgow PCYC Club Manager Brooke Lazarevic and Pharmacist in Charge at Hopes Pharmacy Danielle Rijsdijk. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

How many jelly beans does it take for Hopes Pharmacy to support the Lithgow PCYC? That's for you to guess.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.