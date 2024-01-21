Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Truck fire closes O'Connell Road in both directions, salvage operation in place

January 22 2024 - 8:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The affected area. Picture from Live Traffic.
The affected area. Picture from Live Traffic.

THE O'Connell Road is closed in both directions south of Bathurst after an earlier truck fire,

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.