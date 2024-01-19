Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property

There'll be no boycott for Oz Day

January 19 2024 - 4:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We don't wear cheap Aussie Day thongs, shirts or hats anyway. Picture Shutterstock.
We don't wear cheap Aussie Day thongs, shirts or hats anyway. Picture Shutterstock.

It's been a hot minute since this correspondent wandered into Woolies. Being a parent gives you precious little time for dilly-dallying at the supermarket.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.