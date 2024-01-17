'Too many things to do': Mayor looks to the year ahead for Lithgow Council

2024 is shaping up to be an important one for Lithgow City Council, with many issues to address, projects to complete and a local government election.
Despite the election on the horizon, Mayor Maree Statham said the Council is focusing on what can be achieved in the time before residents head to the polls.
"I'm not thinking of the election at the moment, I'm thinking of is how much can we get done with the money that we have in the next five months," Cr Statham said.
"There's too many things that I want to leave a legacy for, and there's too many things that we need to finish."
Mayor Statham said the main priority for 2024 is to address the flooding of Main Street, which has become a regular occurrence during heavy rainfall.
"Diverting the floodwaters from Main Street, that's going to be a top priority, without any doubt whatsoever. Working on the sewerage, and the pipes, so that, we're not having this continuous problem with the public," Cr Statham said.
"It's going to be a big task, to make sure that we get those issues dealt with as soon as possible."
The presentation of the region has been a passion project for Mayor Statham and according to her, things are in motion to revamp the city's entrances and Main Street.
"The entrances from the east and the west need to need to change. It's not a good look. It's tired. It's looking old. And it's about time that we had some transformation to encourage more visitors more tourists, but also we want to be proud of where we live," Cr Statham said.
"The big one, the big ticket item that I've been hoping for since 2015, is the Main Street refurbishment."
According to Mayor Statham, the Council have hired an engineer from Sydney for the Main Street refurbishment which will be completed in sections.
"We're going to do everything we can not to deter people from visiting any of the shops in the main street, we want those stores to be open," Cr Statham said.
"We're going to try and do it so that they will be access as much access to the Main Street as possible."
A Christmas celebration is also on the list of goals for this year as the Mayor hopes to see some local festive spirit in 2024.
"This year in the budget I want some money set aside for a big Christmas concert. I We need to do that to keep people in our town. And also to give families some very lovely, entertainment with local people," Cr Statham said.
"We want some lights up the main street around all the big trees lights around the trees in Queen Elizabeth Park."
Mayor Statham hasn't confirmed her intentions for the September elections and said her sole focus is getting as much as possible completed.
"it's way too early for me, probably the end of March, April, I'll make a decision on what's going to occur and then depends on how much we'll get done," Cr Statham said.
"I'm very big into trying to push these projects."
