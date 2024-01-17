Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

'Too many things to do': Mayor looks to the year ahead for Lithgow Council

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated January 18 2024 - 10:05am, first published 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lithgow City Council building with Mayor Maree Statham inset.
Lithgow City Council building with Mayor Maree Statham inset.

2024 is shaping up to be an important one for Lithgow City Council, with many issues to address, projects to complete and a local government election.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.