Lithgow Mercurysport
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

Socceroos teammate pays tribute to Lithgow born Stephen Laybutt

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated January 16 2024 - 4:00pm, first published 2:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Laybutt (right) with fellow Illawarra products Luke Wilkshire and Mile Sterjovski, pictured with the Socceroos in 2004. Picture by Greg Totman
Stephen Laybutt (right) with fellow Illawarra products Luke Wilkshire and Mile Sterjovski, pictured with the Socceroos in 2004. Picture by Greg Totman

Stephen Laybutt's ex-Socceroos teammate and fellow Albion Park Football Club junior Luke Wilkshire has paid tribute to the Lithgow born player following his death.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

From the Illawarra my whole life, I have a passion for sports writing. Favourite sports include football, cricket and rugby league. Career highlights include covering the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2022 UCI Cycling World Championships in Wollongong. I cover a range of sports, mainly football, but have written about rugby league, rugby union, racing, basketball, volleyball, Aussie Rules, cricket, mixed martial arts plus more. Particularly enjoy providing the latest updates to local fans of the Wolves, Illawarra Premier League (men's and women's) as well as the District League.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.