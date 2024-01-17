'A fantastic response': How A Reader's Heaven give books to local kids

Lithgow's book lovers now have the opportunity to give back to the community by paying forward a title for local children.
A Reader's Heaven have launched an initiative for customers to add $5 to their purchase and place the receipt on the wall for a child to use to grab a book.
Owner of the business, Paul Phillips said he was inspired after a trip to the Blue Mountains.
"A couple of months ago, my wife and I went to have lunch somewhere and saw the dockets on the wall. That triggered to me how we could do something," Mr Phillips said.
The store started pay it forward in December before Christmas and the locals have already demonstrated their generosity.
"The community has donated somewhere around $250 towards it in a month," Mr Phillips said."
"That is just amazing. The response has been fantastic."
Mr Phillips said it is important for children- especially those who are disadvantaged to be able to access books as it can open them up to worlds beyond the one they are living.
" It really makes me sad to know that there are some kids whose families through no fault of their own, are in situations where it's either I buy bread, or I get you that book," He said.
" Three, four or $5 is a lot of money for some families, so it's about being able to give the opportunity for kids to get those books and discover those worlds."
According to Mr Phillips, giving the opportunity for children to have access to books is one of the most important things a bookstore and community could do.
"Putting books into the hands of kids is vitally important as reading does so much for them intellectually and socially," He said.
"The community is rallying around that, and I think that's a great endeavour."
