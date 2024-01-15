Jenolan Caves Road closures

There will be changed traffic conditions on Jenolan Caves Road for repairs at Hampton from Tuesday, January 16.
Work between Old Bindo Road and Duckmaloi Road includes essential vegetation clearing to facilitate the rehabilitation of Jenolan Caves Road at Hampton.
Due to the nature of this work and for the safety of workers, work will be carried out under a full road closure.
Jenolan Caves Road will be closed at Hampton between Old Bindo Road and Duckmaloi Road from 7am to 5pm on the following dates, weather permitting:
A detour will be in place via Oberon, Bathurst and Lithgow using Duckmaloi Road, O'Connell Road and the Great Western Highway in both directions.
The detour will add an up to one hour and 40 minutes of additional travel time. For motorists travelling to Oberon from the Blue Mountains, this will add about 30 minutes of additional travel time.
Motorists should slow down when approaching the work zone and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
There will also be changed traffic conditions on Jenolan Caves Road Two Mile from Tuesday, January 16 for essential maintenance work.
Jenolan Caves Road will be closed between Jenolan Caves House and Kanangra Falls Road from 8am to 4pm on the following days, weather permitting.
Jenolan Caves House will be closed during this time.
The work includes essential road maintenance repairs, potholes and drainage works. Motorists are advised to avoid the area, plan ahead and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
