Responders to tragic highway crash in Wallerawang to receive recognition

Emergency services and medical staff will receive recognition for their response to a tragic car crash that claimed the lives of three people days after Christmas.
Lithgow City Council will host a service of acknowledgement and appreciation on Thursday, January 18 at 1pm in the Civic Ballroom.
On December 29 2023, five vehicles were involved in a crash on the Great Western Highway in Wallerawang after an eastbound Isuzu D-max towing a motorcycle trailer collided with a westbound Toyota Hilux .
The initial collision had a devastating domino effect as the Isuzu impacted head on with a Kia Carnival and a Nissan Patrol carrying a caravan that collided with the motorcycle trailer.
The Toyota impacted a Hyundai Tuscan, of which the occupants became trapped after the vehicle left the road.
The 42-year-old male driver of the Isuzu and 49-year-old male driver of the Kia both died at the scene.
Eight days later, an 11-year-old girl died in Westmead as the result of her injuries.
14 other people were injured as a result of the crash, including four other children.
Mayor of Lithgow Maree Statham said The service was organised to recognise the first responders, medical staff and the families of those who lost their lives or were injured in the tragedy.
"We are very proud of all of the first responders. We understand what a horrific incident it was and going into the future, the memories will always be with them," Cr Statham said.
"That day changed their lives, along with the medical staff. It's a day that we won't forget."
Councillor Statham said she wants those affected to know the community is behind them.
"We all care, we all respect and we all appreciate very much so what those first responders have been through," She said.
"We're thinking of the families of those who lost their lives."
