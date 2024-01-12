'It's exciting': Tournament to crown local cricket's best

Lithgow is set to for a big day of cricket at the end of the month, with The Lithgow District Cricket Association holding a 10 overs per team 7-a-side tournament at pitches throughout the region.
Eight teams will take part in the tournament on Saturday, January 20 at the showground, Conran Oval and Glanmire Oval.
Teams from Hampton, LaSalle, Lithgow Cougars, Lithgow Valley, Hartley, and Katoomba will spend the day battling it out to be crowned the winner.
According to secretary of the Lithgow District Cricket Association (LDCA) Matt Tuxford, the day is going to be an exciting one for local cricket lovers.
"We are very excited to be hosting a short-form tournament again this year and look forward to welcoming greater numbers of teams into Lithgow from both within and outside the region in the years to come for future editions of the competition," Tuxford said.
According to Tuxford, The teams will be divided into two pools. Each team will play the other three teams in their pool, then the top team from each pool will face off in the final.
The preliminary matches will be played at Glanmire ovals 2 and 4, Conran Oval and the Showgrounds before The final match at the showgrounds.
Tuxford said the matches are scheduled to commence at 9am, 11am and 2pm, with the final to commence at 4pm.
A free BBQ lunch provided by the LDCA will be held at the showground between 1-2pm.
"The public are encouraged to attend, and where sausage sandwiches and soft drinks will be provided free of charge," Tuxford said.
Tuxford said he hopes locals will attend to support the teams and enjoy a relaxing day of cricket.
"We encourage the public to come out in numbers to witness the spectacle and cheer on the players," Tuxford said.
"As the shortest form of the game, some frenetic batting displays can be expected."
"Representatives from all Lithgow District cricket clubs will be in attendance and available for discussion with anyone interested in learning more about cricket in Lithgow and the surrounding areas."
