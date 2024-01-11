The Saint: Crazy stuff knows no limits

YOU have to wonder how some brain dead people manage to be allowed on our roads.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Case in point the Great Western Highway at Marrangaroo during Christmas week when Highway Patrol cops nabbed two absolute dopes racing at almost 180 kph - a day after a horror pile up a few kilometres away near Wallerawang claimed three lives.
One was a P Plater with a small child among his passengers.
Maybe they thought the signposted 100 limit meant 100 miles an hour to justify the madness.
They lost their cars, lost their licences and will no doubt lose a lot more when they front Lithgow Court on a raft of charges including dangerous driving, which would appear to be an understatement.
THE most absurd observation of the holiday season was the mobile speed camera lying in wait in the short residential section of Hartley Valley Road out The Vale on Boxing Day. Seems no one told them there had been no through traffic there for over 18 months due to a closure just up the road at The Gap. The squandering of resources did not go unnoticed by the eagle eyed contributors to social media.
OUR thoughts for the New Year. Will we finally see a start on the new Bunnings store promised a couple of months back during a site inspection by Paul Toole? And will we finally see traffic moving on Browns Gap? And come September will we see a new look Lithgow Council make up following an election already getting plenty of discussion?
BOUQUETS and brickbats of the holiday season. Bouquets in abundance to the progressive people of Wallerawang who once again put on a great New Years Eve family show at Lake Wallace and to local firm Howard and Sons who once again demonstrated their mastery of the art of pyrotechnics. But perhaps the less said the better about the brickbat directed at Lithgow Council who kept the aquatic centre closed on a scorching Boxing Day. So much for a tourist town.
NO denying the Lithgow CBD has an occasional unpleasant side and none more so than the alcove at the Main Street frontage of the old Tatts Hotel. The alcove was taken over months ago by an apparently homeless person (although the definition of 'homeless' differs depending on who you talk to).
But that's not the issue. The issue is the festoons of pigeon droppings on the walls, a serious health hazard not only for the unfortunate 'resident'' but for anyone else in the vicinity. Wonder why Council officers don't notice these things and pull our notoriously tardy landlords into line. Before anyone starts, yes the old Mercury office could do with a good wash down too. The traditional home of the paper was sold by the company more than two years ago and is owned by an investor.
REMEMBER when just about every car on the road proudly displayed a bonnet mascot? Not old enough? Well they did and there was quite a deal of stylish creativity. But they were banned years ago when considered a danger to pedestrians. So why are the rule makers reluctant to ban bullbars on 4WDs in urban areas? A bit of regulator hypocrisy at play there. Can't help wondering why bull bars are necessary anyway unless you're venturing out to where the buffalo roam. Oh, I get it; it's that rugged outdoors look. Still deadly though, and not just to pedestrians.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.