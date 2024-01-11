The Saint: Crazy stuff knows no limits

REMEMBER when just about every car on the road proudly displayed a bonnet mascot? Not old enough? Well they did and there was quite a deal of stylish creativity. But they were banned years ago when considered a danger to pedestrians. So why are the rule makers reluctant to ban bullbars on 4WDs in urban areas? A bit of regulator hypocrisy at play there. Can't help wondering why bull bars are necessary anyway unless you're venturing out to where the buffalo roam. Oh, I get it; it's that rugged outdoors look. Still deadly though, and not just to pedestrians.