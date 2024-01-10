Lake Wallace reopened for recreational use after fish die-off

Lake Wallace has reopened to the community for recreational activities following a major fish die-off event, according to Lithgow City Council.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
"Lithgow City Council is pleased to announce that the temporary public health advice to not use lake Wallace for water contact activities will be lifted effective 10 January 2024," A statement from the Council said.
"Recreational water contact activities can now resume at the lake ahead of the upcoming Australia Day long weekend."
The lake was closed for recreational activities such as fishing and boating on January 4 following advice NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) while testing was undertaken.
Lithgow City Council confirmed in the statement that the cause of the die-off was Epizootic Haematopoietic Necrosis (EHN).
"The EHN virus is a species-specific virus only found in Redfin Perch populations. The EHN Virus poses no known threat to humans," The statement said.
"To reduce the spread of EHN into other waterways, Council would like to remind waterway users about the importance of good aquatic hygiene measures when moving between rivers and lakes, including the washing and drying of vessels, trailers and other fishing and boating equipment."
To reduce the spread of EHN into other waterways, Council would like to remind waterway users about the importance of good aquatic hygiene measures when moving between rivers and lakes, including the washing and drying of vessels, trailers and other fishing and boating equipment.
Further information on the EHN virus, and the risk posed by pest fish such as Redfin Perch, can be found at the NSW Department of Primary Industries website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.