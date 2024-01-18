'They're treated equally': Raylene runs correctional centre with compassion

Raylene Thompson always aspired to be a Governor of a correctional centre. When the position became available in Lithgow, her hard work paid off.
Ms Thompson worked her way up the ranks of the Corrective Services career path for 21 years before her dream came true and she moved to the region.
"I really enjoy being in regional locations. Coming from the city, and the metro region for most of my career, I jumped at the opportunity to come to Lithgow," Ms Thompson said.
Being the Governor of a maximum security facility is an immense responsibility, and the demands of the job make for busy days according to Ms Thompson.
"The number of inmates that we have here and the different cohorts of inmates means managing the variable challenges each day," Ms Thompson said.
"Coordinating the inmates, so they don't mix with the ones they shouldn't, with Association issues that we do have across the centre."
Being a female working in the corrective service industry can be intimidating at first, but according to Ms Thompson the support offered by colleagues makes those feelings subside.
"When I very first joined this job 21 years ago as a probationary officer, there was a vulnerability, but you very quickly learned that everybody has your back," She said.
"I've had that wraparound support from other staff. And I've ensured to give that to staff as well throughout my career."
Ms Thompson is passionate about supporting other females in the organisation, which is one of the things she loves most about her career.
I hope that i'm inspiring other females in the organisation to lead similar pathways, or whether they want to lead a different pathway. I like to help the staff in what that pathway is," She said.
"I really love to help them to reach those goals and their own career goals. In particular, the females in moving them into directions that they want to go."
Ms Thompson is a compassionate person who believes in treating the inmates equally, and will avoid knowing the reason for their incarceration when possible.
"I try not to focus on what their crime is. A lot of them I don't know what their crime is. Everyone's treated equally," She said.
"I look at as though they've all got their rights. And they're the same rights regardless of what they're here for."
Ms Thompson's goals as Governor are to maintain a positive culture for staff and quality of life and a sense of purpose for inmates.
"I want to work around meaningful, purposeful day routines for inmates where they've got meaningful employment that will help them when they get released through Pathways to employment, and other opportunities," She said.
"It's about really working with the organisation and what we can offer inmates at the centre."
According to Ms Thompson, She encourages females to join the industry as they play an important role due to being seen as more approachable by inmates to talk through emotions and other issues.
"It's a lot easier for them to speak to a female sometimes and what it is about, and those things are really important. And every every inmate is very much individual, and they have different needs," She said.
"It's really important that those females are there to help those ones that probably respond better to get better outcomes for them."
