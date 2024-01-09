Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Weather

A single December day drenched Lithgow more than the same month in 2022

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
January 9 2024 - 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
December 2023 saw more rain in one day than it did for the whole month the year prior. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
December 2023 saw more rain in one day than it did for the whole month the year prior. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Despite predictions of a dry summer, Lithgow recorded a significantly larger amount of rainfall for December 2023 than during the La Nina weather pattern of December 2022.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.