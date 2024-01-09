A single December day drenched Lithgow more than the same month in 2022

Despite predictions of a dry summer, Lithgow recorded a significantly larger amount of rainfall for December 2023 than during the La Nina weather pattern of December 2022.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
According to the Bureau Of Meteorology (BOM), Lithgow saw total of 145.8 millimetres throughout December 2023. 73.8 millimetres recorded for the month in 2022.
The region was drenched on the 20th, with a total of 80 millimetres. December 2022 saw less than that for the whole month, with 73.8 millimetres recorded. The wettest date for 2022 was Boxing day, with 38 millimetres putting a stop to locals enjoying cricket.
Despite the extra rain, temperatures were higher in December 2023 than in the previous year, with the highest temperature recorded being 34.1 degrees on the the 9th, compared to 29.2 degrees on Christmas day 2022.
The coldest day was recorded on December 3, with the day starting at 6.9 degrees before reaching a high of 23.7 degrees. In 2022 the coldest day was December 9, started at 1.9 degrees, before reaching a high of 18.8 degrees.
According to the BOM, the long range forecast indicates above average median rainfall for parts of NSW, with more neautral rainfall across Australia.
November 2023 also recorded a hotter and wetter month than in 2022- and January 2024 is shaping up for the pattern to continue.
The first eight days of January have already seen 95.8 millimetres fall in the region, with rain forecast up until January 14.
The forecast over the coming days will see the region reach temperatures in the 20's with high levels on the UV (Ultra Violet) index and moderate fire danger ratings.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.