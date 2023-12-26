Missing man Terry Balmer last seen in Lithgow

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing man from the Blue Mountains.
Terry Balmer, aged 52, was last seen boarding an east bound train at Lithgow about 3am on Saturday (23 December 2023).
When he was unable to be contacted or located, Terry was reported missing to officers attached to Chifley Police District, who commenced inquiries to locate him.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Terry's welfare due to him living with several medical conditions.
Terry is described as being of Caucasian appearance, solid build, 165cm, bald and has missing teeth.
He was last seen wearing a black and white chequered jumper, khaki cargo shorts and orange socks with no shoes.
He maybe travelling to either Engadine or possibly Queensland.
Anyone with information into Terry's whereabouts is urged to contact Lithgow Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
