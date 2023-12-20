The Saint: Remembered for all the wrong reasons

HERE we are at the fourth anniversary of the most devastating bushfires in our recorded history. It's a bitter memory but even so there are plenty of reminders of that hellish time. Mountains around the valley and lining the railway between Lithgow and Mt Victoria are dotted with swathes of charred, dead bushland. The native bush usually recovers from the ravages of fire but not this time. Such was the severity of the Summer of 2019/20 that for much of the countryside there will be no coming back. For that reason, if for no other, our heavy rain and wintry temperatures this week have brought a welcome reprieve as we head towards Mid Summer.

