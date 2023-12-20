The Saint: Remembered for all the wrong reasons

SO we draw to the end of a year that for many across the world was memorable for all the wrong reasons.
Here in Lithgow we copped the first impact of Council's all time record rate increases - arriving in the midst of a nation wide cost of living crisis. Gas and electricity hikes left many with a choice of heat or heat.
There was angst over the feared impact of pumped hydro possibility for Lake Lyell and still lingering fears of an attempt to revive the despised waste to energy plot somewhere in our LGA.
It was a Gap year that no one wanted with Wolgan Gap, Browns Gap and Jenolan Caves hill all still out of action due to land slips and creating complex problems for all and sundry.
The ambitious scheme to create a better way between Blackheath and Lithgow was canned, revived then canned again leaving only a costly flyover junction at Coxs River Road at Hartley that seemed to make no sense to anybody. Local support agencies in Lithgow and around the country found themselves with probably the greatest demands for help since the Great Depression and that alone pretty much summed up our year..
Another two pubs closed but another opened, surely a sign of something or other.
But that was all kid stuff compared to the horrors in Palestine and Ukraine being played out on our TV screens every night with Putin and Netanatyu playing to the same game plan in murderous barrages against civilian targets.
The War Crimes Commission was quick to indict Putin and make him a wanted man but the obsessive Israeli counterpart has so far suffered - and ignored - world wide outrage and a mix of tut tutting and weazel words from world leaders. But Vlad's a Commie and Benji's a good guy when he's not slaughtering the innocent. Right?
An outraged world will watch what happens when the shooting stops.
Anyway, here we are at the Summer Solstice, the longest day, and as the hours of daylight head downhill welcome Santa into your life, switch to the re-runs of Home and Away and let the outside world drift away.
BEWARE the potholes on McKanes Fall Road. The column fell foul of just such a trap for the unwary this week and an unwelcome Christmas bill of $210 at the tyre service.
HERE we are at the fourth anniversary of the most devastating bushfires in our recorded history. It's a bitter memory but even so there are plenty of reminders of that hellish time. Mountains around the valley and lining the railway between Lithgow and Mt Victoria are dotted with swathes of charred, dead bushland. The native bush usually recovers from the ravages of fire but not this time. Such was the severity of the Summer of 2019/20 that for much of the countryside there will be no coming back. For that reason, if for no other, our heavy rain and wintry temperatures this week have brought a welcome reprieve as we head towards Mid Summer.
ABC Radio was reporting this week that 28 windows on inter urban trains parked in the Lithgow railway yards had been smashed. The obvious first thought is more vandal madness but it seems that suspicion is being directed to scrub clearing on a nearby property that hurled up debris. Considering just how tough railway windows are these would have to be potentially deadly projectiles so there's food for thought there for someone. No report as to whether these were the new generation trains stored in the yards for months while awaiting clearance of their off the shelf Korean problems, Whatever the case it would have been a very costly repair job.
ANOTHER day, another highway closure. Traffic banked up for kilometres in both directions Wednesday afternoon when a semi trailer rolled at Blackheath. The gridlock was a spectacle for smug travellers on the rail service right beside the highway. This followed another closure the previous day when a heavy vehicle caught fire at Mt Lambie. Such fun.
THAT'S it for another year folks. Merry Christmas from your column.
